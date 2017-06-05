Trudy Clark - Greenwood

Trudy Clark - Greenwood

Gertrude "Trudy" Leiss Clark, 86, of 309 Highland Forest Drive, wife of Ravin Clark, died Friday, June 2, 2017 at her home. Born in Richmond, IN, she was the daughter of the late Erwin and Elsie Meyer Leiss.

