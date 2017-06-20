Troopers OK, vehicles badly damaged after wreck

State troopers OK, but vehicles badly damaged after Richmond wreck Three Indiana State Police troopers are OK, but two vehicles are badly damaged after a Richmond wreck Saturday morning. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2toKj9D Two Indiana State Police vehicles crashed at the intersection of U.S. 40 and SW First Street early Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.