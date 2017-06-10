Testing shows no health threat at old...

Testing shows no health threat at old hospital complex

Testing at the site of an abandoned hospital complex in eastern Indiana has found it contains no materials that pose a public health threat. A report by an environmental testing firm hired by Reid Health shows potentially hazardous materials previously found at the Richmond site, including arsenic and lead, aren't present at levels that would threaten health.

