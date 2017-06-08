Scooter driver killed in north-side a...

Scooter driver killed in north-side accident

A 56-year-old Richmond man was killed Wednesday night when his scooter collided with a vehicle at North 12th and North E streets. Kevin Johnson was transported to Reid Health, where he died from his injuries while receiving treatment, said Richmond Police Department Lt. Donnie Benedict.

