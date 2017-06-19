RPD speaking to shooting witnesses, w...

RPD speaking to shooting witnesses, wounded man

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: Palladium-Item

RPD investigators continue speaking to witnesses of a deadly Friday night shooting and still must interview a man wounded in the shooting. RPD speaking to witnesses, man wounded in deadly Friday shooting RPD investigators continue speaking to witnesses of a deadly Friday night shooting and still must interview a man wounded in the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Natosha Smith that went to Starr El... Sat Lil Owl 1
Iron order (Aug '13) Jun 18 The Bad One 13
Why is there so many skanky a$s women in Richmo... (Dec '15) Jun 11 Poker 8
Douglas Colgate Jun 9 Need to know 1
Ashtyn B.? Jun 9 Rtowndown 2
Country Club Apartments (Apr '10) Jun 4 cal 13
Mr Trump (Feb '16) Jun 2 Voter 10
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,214 • Total comments across all topics: 282,039,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC