Richmond Shakespeare Festival Opens Summer Season with MERRy Wives of Windsor and Cymbeline

Poisonous queens, mischievous letters, jealous lovers, mysterious identities: Richmond Shakespeare Festival is back and preparing to light up Wayne County's summer season. Presenting The Merry Wives of Windsor and Cymbeline as a dynamic pairing in rotating repertory, the productions will be created by a brilliant cast and crew of AEA and non-AEA professionals, college-age interns, and volunteers sourced from as far as New York City and as near as Richmond itself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.