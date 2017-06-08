Richmond Shakespeare Festival Opens S...

Richmond Shakespeare Festival Opens Summer Season with MERRy Wives of Windsor and Cymbeline

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Poisonous queens, mischievous letters, jealous lovers, mysterious identities: Richmond Shakespeare Festival is back and preparing to light up Wayne County's summer season. Presenting The Merry Wives of Windsor and Cymbeline as a dynamic pairing in rotating repertory, the productions will be created by a brilliant cast and crew of AEA and non-AEA professionals, college-age interns, and volunteers sourced from as far as New York City and as near as Richmond itself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why is there so many skanky a$s women in Richmo... (Dec '15) Jun 11 Poker 8
Douglas Colgate Jun 9 Need to know 1
Ashtyn B.? Jun 9 Rtowndown 2
Country Club Apartments (Apr '10) Jun 4 cal 13
Mr Trump (Feb '16) Jun 2 Voter 10
the snake lady May 30 steve 1
Girls into bdsm ... how far do take it May 30 Shakitoff 5
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Cuba
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,876 • Total comments across all topics: 281,813,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC