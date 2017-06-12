Richmond police investigating deadly shooting
Richmond police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people late Friday night in the 100 block of Richmond Ave. Officers were dispatched to a residence just before midnight Friday for the report of a shooting. Police arrived and found two victims identified as Bishop Oliver and Shawn Sams lying on the front porch of a house dead from gun shot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iron order (Aug '13)
|Sun
|The Bad One
|13
|Why is there so many skanky a$s women in Richmo... (Dec '15)
|Jun 11
|Poker
|8
|Douglas Colgate
|Jun 9
|Need to know
|1
|Ashtyn B.?
|Jun 9
|Rtowndown
|2
|Country Club Apartments (Apr '10)
|Jun 4
|cal
|13
|Mr Trump (Feb '16)
|Jun 2
|Voter
|10
|the snake lady
|May 30
|steve
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC