Richmond police investigating deadly ...

Richmond police investigating deadly shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Richmond police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people late Friday night in the 100 block of Richmond Ave. Officers were dispatched to a residence just before midnight Friday for the report of a shooting. Police arrived and found two victims identified as Bishop Oliver and Shawn Sams lying on the front porch of a house dead from gun shot wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Iron order (Aug '13) Sun The Bad One 13
Why is there so many skanky a$s women in Richmo... (Dec '15) Jun 11 Poker 8
Douglas Colgate Jun 9 Need to know 1
Ashtyn B.? Jun 9 Rtowndown 2
Country Club Apartments (Apr '10) Jun 4 cal 13
Mr Trump (Feb '16) Jun 2 Voter 10
the snake lady May 30 steve 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,937 • Total comments across all topics: 281,872,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC