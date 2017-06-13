Old Reid site demolition plan gets ap...

Old Reid site demolition plan gets approval

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Palladium-Item

City gets approval to pay for old Reid site demolition with taxing district money The City of Richmond will h Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2spi4u7 Richmond city officials moved one step closer Tuesday to a funding plan for the remediation and demolition of the former Reid Hospital site along Chester Boulevard. The city's Redevelopment Commission approved a resolution that will allow money from Richmond's tax increment financing district - outside of which the hospital site is located - to be used as the funding source to improve the dilapidated area .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why is there so many skanky a$s women in Richmo... (Dec '15) Jun 11 Poker 8
Douglas Colgate Jun 9 Need to know 1
Ashtyn B.? Jun 9 Rtowndown 2
Country Club Apartments (Apr '10) Jun 4 cal 13
Mr Trump (Feb '16) Jun 2 Voter 10
the snake lady May 30 steve 1
Girls into bdsm ... how far do take it May 30 Shakitoff 5
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,614 • Total comments across all topics: 281,818,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC