Old Reid site demolition plan gets approval
City gets approval to pay for old Reid site demolition with taxing district money The City of Richmond will h Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2spi4u7 Richmond city officials moved one step closer Tuesday to a funding plan for the remediation and demolition of the former Reid Hospital site along Chester Boulevard. The city's Redevelopment Commission approved a resolution that will allow money from Richmond's tax increment financing district - outside of which the hospital site is located - to be used as the funding source to improve the dilapidated area .
