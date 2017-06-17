Hall of Famer wins Brownstown midweek show
Billy Moyer took the lead on Lap 37 and went on to win the 40-lap $5,000 UMP Summernationals kickoff on Wednesday at Brownstown Speedway. It was Moyer's 819th win of his Hall-of-Fame racing career that began in 1977.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iron order (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|A REAL Biker
|12
|Why is there so many skanky a$s women in Richmo... (Dec '15)
|Jun 11
|Poker
|8
|Douglas Colgate
|Jun 9
|Need to know
|1
|Ashtyn B.?
|Jun 9
|Rtowndown
|2
|Country Club Apartments (Apr '10)
|Jun 4
|cal
|13
|Mr Trump (Feb '16)
|Jun 2
|Voter
|10
|the snake lady
|May 30
|steve
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC