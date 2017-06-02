Court rules against murderer's counse...

Court rules against murderer's counsel claim

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Palladium-Item

Court rules against murderer's claim that trial counsel was ineffective The Indiana Court of Appeals ruled against Kenneth Frye when the convicted murderer claimed he received ineffective trial counsel. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2rOdANi A convicted Richmond murderer's appeal for post-conviction relief because he received ineffective counsel during his trial has been rejected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Country Club Apartments (Apr '10) Sun cal 13
Mr Trump (Feb '16) Jun 2 Voter 10
the snake lady May 30 steve 1
Girls into bdsm ... how far do take it May 30 Shakitoff 5
Barb Mayle (Dec '11) May 29 Im tellin you 100
New Creations Christian Boarding school Richmo... (May '16) May 26 anonymous 22
Linker May 24 justacurious007 2
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,332 • Total comments across all topics: 281,560,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC