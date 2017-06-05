An airman returns to his roots

Monday Jun 5

American Legion National Commander Charles E. Schmidt concluded his American Legion tour of Germany with a homecoming of sorts. The retired Air Force major was given a warm welcome by airmen serving at Ramstein Air Base in Rhineland-Palatinate, where Schmidt worked as a protocol staff officer and squadron commander in the 1980s.

