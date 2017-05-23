Suspect back in Johnson County
The man wanted in the criminal confinement and robbery of an elderly Franklin couple was found in eastern Indiana, was suspected of being on drugs and had possibly broken into a home, police said. Reese L. Keith, 27, of Indianapolis, was arrested Saturday in Richmond.
