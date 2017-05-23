Suspect back in Johnson County

Suspect back in Johnson County

Tuesday May 23

The man wanted in the criminal confinement and robbery of an elderly Franklin couple was found in eastern Indiana, was suspected of being on drugs and had possibly broken into a home, police said. Reese L. Keith, 27, of Indianapolis, was arrested Saturday in Richmond.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Wayne County was issued at May 26 at 8:10PM EDT

