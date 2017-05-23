Richmond, Wayne County agree to split...

Richmond, Wayne County agree to split cost of demolishing old Reid Hospital

Wednesday May 17 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

RICHMOND, Ind. - The former Reid Hospital in Richmond will meet the wrecking ball after the city and county agreed on a deal to pay for the demolition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

