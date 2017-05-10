Quilt Show Opens May 19 in Richmond, Indiana
A charity quilt made by the Wayne County Extension Homemakers Association is just one of up to 200 quilts that will be featured during a Quilt Show held Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, at the Raper Center, Wayne County Fairgrounds, Richmond, IN. The cost is $5 per person, and the hours are from 10 am to 6 pm each day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Wayne County.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is there so many skanky a$s women in Richmo... (Dec '15)
|Thu
|Dirt
|7
|Mr Trump (Feb '16)
|May 10
|American
|8
|Girls into bdsm ... how far do take it
|May 9
|WifeRFD
|3
|Country Club Apartments (Apr '10)
|May 9
|YouLoseIWin
|10
|New Creations Christian Boarding school Richmo... (May '16)
|May 9
|YouLoseIWin
|20
|Prostitutes (Aug '15)
|May 7
|YouLoseIWin
|42
|Your vote counts
|May 5
|American
|7
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC