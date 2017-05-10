Quilt Show Opens May 19 in Richmond, ...

Quilt Show Opens May 19 in Richmond, Indiana

A charity quilt made by the Wayne County Extension Homemakers Association is just one of up to 200 quilts that will be featured during a Quilt Show held Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, at the Raper Center, Wayne County Fairgrounds, Richmond, IN. The cost is $5 per person, and the hours are from 10 am to 6 pm each day.

