Prosecutors: Hinsdale defendant used GPS, bought ammo before man's slaying

Before resting their case Tuesday against a Hinsdale man accused of killing a perceived romantic rival, prosecutors presented a day of testimony showing the electronic trail the man left before and after the alleged crime. The DuPage County trial of Jeffrey Keller will resume Thursday with the defense scheduled to present evidence supporting Keller's contention that he killed Nate Fox either accidentally or in self-defense.

