Police say they've found Rural King attacker
City police have tracked down a Wayne County man they say attacked the manager of Muncie's Rural King store last October. Police say they've found Rural King attacker City police have tracked down a Wayne County man they say attacked the manager of Muncie's Rural King store last October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the snake lady
|May 30
|steve
|1
|Girls into bdsm ... how far do take it
|May 30
|Shakitoff
|5
|Barb Mayle (Dec '11)
|May 29
|Im tellin you
|100
|New Creations Christian Boarding school Richmo... (May '16)
|May 26
|anonymous
|22
|Linker
|May 24
|justacurious007
|2
|Mr Trump (Feb '16)
|May 23
|Voter
|9
|Veach's closing, sad for all
|May 22
|bob frapples
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC