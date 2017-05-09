Muncie Community Schools names CFO an...

Muncie Community Schools names CFO and AD

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Palladium-Item

Muncie Community Schools names CFO and AD BSU grad, ex-business manager at Richmond public schools, Wayne County auditor to take over Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://tspne.ws/2q1J1lt MUNCIE, Ind. - Bob Coddington resigned as Wayne County Auditor on Tuesday to take over as the latest chief financial officer at deficit-ridden Muncie Community Schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why is there so many skanky a$s women in Richmo... (Dec '15) 13 hr Dirt 7
Mr Trump (Feb '16) Wed American 8
Girls into bdsm ... how far do take it May 9 WifeRFD 3
Country Club Apartments (Apr '10) May 9 YouLoseIWin 10
New Creations Christian Boarding school Richmo... (May '16) May 9 YouLoseIWin 20
Prostitutes (Aug '15) May 7 YouLoseIWin 42
Your vote counts May 5 American 7
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,137 • Total comments across all topics: 280,952,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC