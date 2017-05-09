Muncie Community Schools names CFO and AD
Muncie Community Schools names CFO and AD BSU grad, ex-business manager at Richmond public schools, Wayne County auditor to take over Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://tspne.ws/2q1J1lt MUNCIE, Ind. - Bob Coddington resigned as Wayne County Auditor on Tuesday to take over as the latest chief financial officer at deficit-ridden Muncie Community Schools.
