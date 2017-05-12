Local hotspots featured in U.S. 40 di...

Local hotspots featured in U.S. 40 dining guide

Friday May 12 Read more: Daily Reporter

The Indiana National Road Association last year published a guide promoting Indiana's six scenic byways, including U.S. 40, or the Old National Road. The National Road portion of the publication features nine businesses and restaurants along the east-west road, including Greenfield's Lincoln Square Pancake House, said the association's president, Bob Hunt.

