Local hotspots featured in U.S. 40 dining guide
The Indiana National Road Association last year published a guide promoting Indiana's six scenic byways, including U.S. 40, or the Old National Road. The National Road portion of the publication features nine businesses and restaurants along the east-west road, including Greenfield's Lincoln Square Pancake House, said the association's president, Bob Hunt.
