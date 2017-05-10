Former attorney sentenced to 6 months...

Former attorney sentenced to 6 months in jail

Former attorney sentenced to 6 months in jail A former Wayne County attorney said he "got in over his head" and apologized to clients Wednesday Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://www.pal-item.com/story/news/crime/2017/05/10/former-attorney-sentenced-6-months-jail/101523164/ RICHMOND, Ind. - A former Wayne County attorney said he "got in over his head" and apologized to clients Wednesday before receiving a six-month jail sentence for a felony theft conviction.

