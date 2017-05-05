Fallon: The unfiltered truth about Pal-Item
Fallon: The unfiltered truth about Pal-Item Editor Greg Fallon discusses recent changes to the Palladium-Item Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2pdVCy8 Since we connect this way, ink on your fingers or pixels on your screen, I'm asking for a few minutes of your day and an open mind. As we stand, the many, many relationships that exist between readers and the Palladium-Item vary in longevity as much as they do in dependence, from large families to single subscribers, from our poorest neighborhoods to the wealthiest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girls into bdsm ... how far do take it
|2 hr
|WifeRFD
|3
|Country Club Apartments (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|YouLoseIWin
|10
|New Creations Christian Boarding school Richmo... (May '16)
|10 hr
|YouLoseIWin
|20
|Mr Trump (Feb '16)
|May 7
|YouLoseIWin
|7
|Why is there so many skanky a$s women in Richmo... (Dec '15)
|May 7
|YouLoseIWin
|6
|Prostitutes (Aug '15)
|May 7
|YouLoseIWin
|42
|Your vote counts
|May 5
|American
|7
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC