Fallon: The unfiltered truth about Pal-Item Editor Greg Fallon discusses recent changes to the Palladium-Item Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2pdVCy8 Since we connect this way, ink on your fingers or pixels on your screen, I'm asking for a few minutes of your day and an open mind. As we stand, the many, many relationships that exist between readers and the Palladium-Item vary in longevity as much as they do in dependence, from large families to single subscribers, from our poorest neighborhoods to the wealthiest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.