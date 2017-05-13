Could you run a business and homescho...

Could you run a business and homeschool 12 kids?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: Palladium-Item

Could you run a business and homeschool 12 kids? Michelle Fecher is used to being a do-it-all kind of mother. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2qdVKl7 Michelle Fecher makes icing while helping her son Seth with his school lessons inside Fechers' Panache on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Veach's closing, sad for all 2 hr bob frapples 1
Linker Sun justacurious007 1
Mariah Graw May 20 Karma 1
Girls into bdsm ... how far do take it May 20 Moe 4
Country Club Apartments (Apr '10) May 20 Michael 12
Prostitutes (Aug '15) May 19 Michael 43
Casey fultz (May '15) May 15 Im ready 8
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,213,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC