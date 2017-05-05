Caps become bench, table in child's m...

Caps become bench, table in child's memory

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Palladium-Item

A Richmond classroom led a collection of plastic lids to make a bench and table in memory of a student. Caps become bench, table in memory of classmate A Richmond classroom led a collection of plastic lids to make a bench and table in memory of a student.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Girls into bdsm ... how far do take it 5 hr WifeRFD 3
Country Club Apartments (Apr '10) 13 hr YouLoseIWin 10
New Creations Christian Boarding school Richmo... (May '16) 13 hr YouLoseIWin 20
Mr Trump (Feb '16) May 7 YouLoseIWin 7
Why is there so many skanky a$s women in Richmo... (Dec '15) May 7 YouLoseIWin 6
Prostitutes (Aug '15) May 7 YouLoseIWin 42
Your vote counts May 5 American 7
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,401 • Total comments across all topics: 280,896,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC