Agreement reached to audit citya s ta...

Agreement reached to audit citya s tax collections

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

After weeks of disputes, Richmond's auditor and finance department have reached an agreement for an audit of the city's tax collections. The audit is something that many Richmonders called City Hall and pressed for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why is there so many skanky a$s women in Richmo... (Dec '15) 3 min Dirt 7
Mr Trump (Feb '16) Wed American 8
Girls into bdsm ... how far do take it Tue WifeRFD 3
Country Club Apartments (Apr '10) Tue YouLoseIWin 10
New Creations Christian Boarding school Richmo... (May '16) Tue YouLoseIWin 20
Prostitutes (Aug '15) May 7 YouLoseIWin 42
Your vote counts May 5 American 7
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,954 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC