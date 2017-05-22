79-year-old business Veach's toy store to close in August
A longstanding, locally-owned toy store in downtown Richmond will close later this year after experiencing a sharp decline in sales. 79-year-old business Veach's toy store to close in August A longstanding, locally-owned toy store in downtown Richmond will close later this year after experiencing a sharp decline in sales.
