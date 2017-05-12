20-year-old sentenced to 6 years for confinement

Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2qAeKLY A Richmond 20-year-old was sentenced to six years of incarceration and three years of probation Thursday for a Jan. 26, 2016, incident. Dylan R. Reed of the 4500 block of Cart Road pleaded guilty to two Level 3 felony charges of confinement in accordance with a plea agreement he reached with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.