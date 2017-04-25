Tosha A. Perry

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Daily Reporter

Tosha A. Perry, 38 of Knightstown, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield. She was born on April 11, 1979, in Richmond, IN to Floyd Perry and Ellie Lamb.

