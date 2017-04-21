Testing to begin Monday at former hos...

Testing to begin Monday at former hospital site

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Palladium-Item

Testing to begin Monday at former hospital site Sampling for contamination and hazardous materials is the first step toward demolition of the former hospital. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2pLSw5E Sampling for lead contamination, asbestos and other hazardous materials is expected to begin Monday at the former Reid Hospital site on Chester Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Detectives at the Richmond Police Department Sun Curious 20
Girls into bdsm ... how far do take it Apr 21 TJB 2
Ashtyn B.? Apr 21 1111111abc 1
Prostitutes (Aug '15) Apr 20 CaptObvious 41
Has Heroin taken over this town? See a drug bus... (Dec '13) Apr 20 once removed 28
Country Club Apartments (Apr '10) Apr 18 Sally girl 3
Tisha dawn Apr 14 Wantin more 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,856 • Total comments across all topics: 280,535,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC