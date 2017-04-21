Testing to begin Monday at former hospital site Sampling for contamination and hazardous materials is the first step toward demolition of the former hospital. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2pLSw5E Sampling for lead contamination, asbestos and other hazardous materials is expected to begin Monday at the former Reid Hospital site on Chester Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.