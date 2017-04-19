Scuffle with RPD may be heard by stat...

Scuffle with RPD may be heard by state's top court

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Palladium-Item

Scuffle with RPD may be heard by state's top court A Richmond man hopes the Indiana Supreme Court will overturn his conviction for battering a police officer. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2oVSTwy Lance Brown, 54, has filed a petition for transfer to the Indiana Supreme Court after the Indiana Court of Appeals affirmed Wayne County Superior Court I Judge Charles Todd Jr.'s decision in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Detectives at the Richmond Police Department 7 hr Possum 19
Girls into bdsm ... how far do take it Fri TJB 2
Ashtyn B.? Fri 1111111abc 1
Prostitutes (Aug '15) Apr 20 CaptObvious 41
Has Heroin taken over this town? See a drug bus... (Dec '13) Apr 20 once removed 28
Country Club Apartments (Apr '10) Apr 18 Sally girl 3
Tisha dawn Apr 14 Wantin more 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,984 • Total comments across all topics: 280,492,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC