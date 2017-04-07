Richmond to spend $13K on negotiation training
Richmond to spend $13K on negotiation training The city's union negotiation team and other members of the administration will participate in a workshop next week. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2oavKFV The city of Richmond's union negotiation team and other members of the administration will participate in a negotiation skills workshop next week.
