Police: Scooter targeted in 'intentional' crash
An SUV plowed into a south-side garage Thursday, in what police say was an 'intentional act' to hit another driver. Police: Scooter targeted in 'intentional' crash An SUV plowed into a south-side garage Thursday, in what police say was an 'intentional act' to hit another driver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detectives at the Richmond Police Department
|Sun
|Police reduction
|11
|Prostitutes (Aug '15)
|Sun
|Wat up
|40
|Tisha dawn
|Fri
|Wantin more
|1
|Angela crumbaugh
|Apr 12
|Concerned
|20
|Mike Sparks/Sparks Door Service (Oct '13)
|Apr 12
|Help
|7
|Country Club Apartments (Apr '10)
|Apr 9
|Ashley
|2
|Travis bowling (May '13)
|Apr 8
|Heather S
|20
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC