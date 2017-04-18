Osborn Names New Product Manager

Osborn Names New Product Manager

Monday Apr 17 Read more: F&M Magazine

Osborn , a leading supplier of industrial brushes, polishing compounds and buffs, recently announced Tim Priestley has been promoted as a product manager for their polishing division. He is responsible for developing polishing products, including mainly buffs, compounds, flapwheels and non-wovens.

