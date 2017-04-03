Medicaid alternative a mixed bag

Medicaid alternative a mixed bag

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Palladium-Item

Participants in Indiana's alternative Medicaid, and others with a stake in the program, gave it mixed reviews in comments submitted to the federal government, which is deciding whether HIP 2.0 should continue. Indiana's Medicaid alternative life-saving and frustrating Participants in Indiana's alternative Medicaid, and others with a stake in the program, gave it mixed reviews in comments submitted to the federal government, which is deciding whether HIP 2.0 should continue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela crumbaugh 2 hr The Big Hammer 15
Need to know 19 hr The Big Hammer 1
Are you Gay Sat peterpuff 4
typical trash in a dead dying boring town with ... (Nov '15) Apr 1 Regular size b 22
Confused Apr 1 The Big Hammer 1
Why is there so many skanky a$s women in Richmo... (Dec '15) Mar 31 New_girl 5
People ask me all the time why yousi happy all ... (Dec '15) Mar 31 New_girl 3
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,015 • Total comments across all topics: 280,039,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC