Man jailed after making unfounded gri...

Man jailed after making unfounded grisly report

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: Palladium-Item

A suspect was arrested late Monday afternoon for public intoxication after he claimed there was a body in a Richmond woods. Man jailed after making unfounded grisly report A suspect was arrested late Monday afternoon for public intoxication after he claimed there was a body in a Richmond woods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashtyn B.? 8 hr 1111111abc 1
Detectives at the Richmond Police Department 10 hr Possum 15
Prostitutes (Aug '15) Thu CaptObvious 41
Has Heroin taken over this town? See a drug bus... (Dec '13) Thu once removed 28
Country Club Apartments (Apr '10) Apr 18 Sally girl 3
Tisha dawn Apr 14 Wantin more 1
Mike Sparks/Sparks Door Service (Oct '13) Apr 12 Help 7
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,108 • Total comments across all topics: 280,457,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC