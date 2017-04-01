Jury convicts Richmond man for damaging punch
Jury convicts Richmond man for damaging punch A Wayne County jury needed less than two hours Friday to convict a Richmond man of felony aggravated battery. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2nHWmw8 Judge Gregory Horn read the jury's guilty verdicts on two counts against Taylor D. Johnson to end a five-day trial in Superior Court II.
Need to know
|4 hr
|The Big Hammer
|1
Are you Gay
|Sat
|peterpuff
|4
Angela crumbaugh
|Sat
|The Big Hammer
|5
typical trash in a dead dying boring town with ...
|Sat
|Regular size b
|22
Confused
|Sat
|The Big Hammer
|1
Why is there so many skanky a$s women in Richmo...
|Mar 31
|New_girl
|5
People ask me all the time why yousi happy all ...
|Mar 31
|New_girl
|3
