Jury convicts Richmond man for damaging punch A Wayne County jury needed less than two hours Friday to convict a Richmond man of felony aggravated battery. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2nHWmw8 Judge Gregory Horn read the jury's guilty verdicts on two counts against Taylor D. Johnson to end a five-day trial in Superior Court II.

