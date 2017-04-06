Help clean the gorge and get a free l...

Help clean the gorge and get a free lunch

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Palladium-Item

Help clean the gorge and get a free lunch Volunteers are needed to help clean Richmond's Whitewater Valley Gorge on Saturday morning. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2oFnWxx Captain Steve Casares of Army Recruiting adds to a trash bag while helping out with the 2015 Gorge cleanup in Richmond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need to know 14 hr Big john 2
T-Mobile 22 hr danamy3797 1
Poll are police in richmond really corrupt? (Mar '10) Thu Possum 41
Joy Anns Bakery Prices (Mar '13) Wed Janet 42
typical trash in a dead dying boring town with ... (Nov '15) Wed Police reduction 24
Are you Gay Apr 1 peterpuff 4
Confused Apr 1 The Big Hammer 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,974 • Total comments across all topics: 280,121,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC