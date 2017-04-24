Harvard researchers find copy of Declaration of Independence
A parchment manuscript of the US Declaration of Independence, believed to date from the 1780s and found in a records office in Chichester, southern England The Boston Globe reported Friday researchers Emily Sneff and Danielle Allen found the copy in a records office in southern England. The two dated the document to the 1780s.
