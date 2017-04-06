Free fair aims to shine light on child abuse A silly animal show is part of an upcoming event in Richmond to promote a serious issue. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2oFkUt1 The Spring Fling Family Resource Fair will take place 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Richmond Family YMCA, 1215 S. J St. The free celebration will include the Silly Safari animal show at 11 a.m., along with games for the whole family, face and nail painting, a free lunch provided by Reid Health and information booths from local agencies.

