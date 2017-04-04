Driver faces felony after chase into Preble Co.
Driver faces felony after chase into Preble Co. A felony charge formally was filed Tuesday against Christy Mosey for leading a pursuit from Richmond into Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|T-Mobile
|5 hr
|danamy3797
|1
|are police in richmond really corrupt? (Mar '10)
|16 hr
|Possum
|41
|Joy Anns Bakery Prices (Mar '13)
|Wed
|Janet
|42
|typical trash in a dead dying boring town with ... (Nov '15)
|Wed
|Police reduction
|24
|Need to know
|Apr 3
|The Big Hammer
|1
|Are you Gay
|Apr 1
|peterpuff
|4
|Confused
|Apr 1
|The Big Hammer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC