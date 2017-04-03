Complaint filed against Richmond schools claims segregation of disabled students
Indiana Disability Rights has filed an education due process complaint against Richmond Community Schools claiming that an elementary school is segregating students with disabilities. The complaint alleges that Crestdale Elementary School refuses to allow students with disabilities equal access to outdoor playground equipment, as well as not allowing them to go outside during recess.
