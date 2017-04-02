Board of works OKs trio of mowing con...

Board of works OKs trio of mowing contracts

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Palladium-Item

Mowing in the city should begin earlier this year than in 2016, when the contracts weren't approved until May. Board of works OKs trio of mowing contracts Mowing in the city should begin earlier this year than in 2016, when the contracts weren't approved until May. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2nLdqSa The Richmond Board of Public Works and Safety approved Thursday the right-of-way mowing contract for Rinehart's Lawn Care and Landscaping of Richmond by renewing the contract that the company had with the city last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need to know 8 hr The Big Hammer 1
Are you Gay Sat peterpuff 4
Angela crumbaugh Sat The Big Hammer 5
typical trash in a dead dying boring town with ... (Nov '15) Sat Regular size b 22
Confused Sat The Big Hammer 1
Why is there so many skanky a$s women in Richmo... (Dec '15) Mar 31 New_girl 5
People ask me all the time why yousi happy all ... (Dec '15) Mar 31 New_girl 3
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,004 • Total comments across all topics: 280,028,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC