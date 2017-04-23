Blue Buffalo plans to begin hiring wo...

Blue Buffalo plans to begin hiring workers soon

Sunday Apr 23

Blue Buffalo plans to begin hiring workers soon Construction is moving along on the 400,000-square-foot plant in Richmond's Midwest Industrial Park. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2pTwI8r A pet food manufacturer that in 2016 pledged to bring more than 150 jobs to the area with a new manufacturing facility is on track with its construction schedule and plans to start hiring workers later this spring.

Richmond, IN

