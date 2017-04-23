Blue Buffalo plans to begin hiring workers soon
Blue Buffalo plans to begin hiring workers soon Construction is moving along on the 400,000-square-foot plant in Richmond's Midwest Industrial Park. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2pTwI8r A pet food manufacturer that in 2016 pledged to bring more than 150 jobs to the area with a new manufacturing facility is on track with its construction schedule and plans to start hiring workers later this spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iron order (Aug '13)
|18 hr
|John
|11
|Don Bates for US Congress
|Sat
|Sharron
|1
|Congrats, Michael75065, you've driven everybody... (Dec '12)
|Fri
|Michael
|13
|Country Club Apartments (Apr '10)
|Fri
|Michael
|4
|converting vhs or 8mm to cd's
|Fri
|Bob
|4
|Travis bowling (May '13)
|Thu
|Reality
|21
|Pizza place coming to downtown corridor
|Apr 25
|Sally Mander
|10
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC