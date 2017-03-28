Unemployment rate holds steady in Way...

Unemployment rate holds steady in Wayne County

Tuesday Mar 28

County's rate in February remained at 5.2 percent while the city of Richmond's rate dropped to 5.1. Unemployment rate holds steady in Wayne County County's rate in February remained at 5.2 percent while the city of Richmond's rate dropped to 5.1. Local unemployment rates in February remained close to what they were the month before, according to data released this week by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Although several counties in the region saw slight increases in their rates, the immediate Wayne County area saw very little fluctuation in its own.

