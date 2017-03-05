Still homeless: Archie seeks a family
Still homeless: Archie seeks a family Archie, an adult male dog, can be adopted from Animal Welfare League shelter, 1825 Chester Blvd., Richmond. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2lt3Sxa Regular hours at the shelter are 10 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
