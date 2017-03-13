Special Reception & Viewing of Carnival Eats at Ullery's Ice Cream
This is exciting! Be sure to attend and support local business: Ullery's Ice Cream at this reception, Sunday, March 19, 2017, 1-4 p.m. The reception and viewing of footage from the show, Carnival Eats, will be at Ullery's Ice Cream in their new location at 168 Ft Wayne Ave, Richmond IN. Karole Passmore is a freelance writer who enjoys writing articles and short stories, interviewing local people, and researching non-fiction subject matter- preferably historical.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Wayne County.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I shot a empty house
|22 hr
|Wanda Doodat
|3
|Anyone know a....
|Thu
|Justcurious2015
|3
|Travis bowling (May '13)
|Mar 11
|Ooooo
|15
|Michael 75065 is my...
|Mar 11
|Gay Sex 69
|1
|michael 75065 (May '14)
|Mar 11
|Michael 75065
|10
|What black guy from richmond is courtney sleepi...
|Mar 11
|Not me
|2
|Prostitutes (Aug '15)
|Mar 11
|Not me
|37
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC