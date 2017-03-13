Special Reception & Viewing of Carnival Eats at Ullery's Ice Cream

This is exciting! Be sure to attend and support local business: Ullery's Ice Cream at this reception, Sunday, March 19, 2017, 1-4 p.m. The reception and viewing of footage from the show, Carnival Eats, will be at Ullery's Ice Cream in their new location at 168 Ft Wayne Ave, Richmond IN. Karole Passmore is a freelance writer who enjoys writing articles and short stories, interviewing local people, and researching non-fiction subject matter- preferably historical.

