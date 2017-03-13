Pastor: 'She was crawling on the ground, fighting for her life''
"She was walking down the street and I said, 'Come on, baby. Come this way. Come into my church," said Wanda Richmond as she fought back tears Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I shot a empty house
|Thu
|Wanda Doodat
|3
|Anyone know a....
|Thu
|Justcurious2015
|3
|Travis bowling (May '13)
|Mar 11
|Ooooo
|15
|Michael 75065 is my...
|Mar 11
|Gay Sex 69
|1
|michael 75065 (May '14)
|Mar 11
|Michael 75065
|10
|What black guy from richmond is courtney sleepi...
|Mar 11
|Not me
|2
|Prostitutes (Aug '15)
|Mar 11
|Not me
|37
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC