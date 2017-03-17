Junior Achievement inducts 3 into hall of fame Nearly 200 people turned out Thursday night to honor Jeff Jackson, David Jetmore and John Miller. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2nzF4ko Nearly 200 people attended a dinner celebrating Junior Achievement of Eastern Indiana's newest laureate inductees into its business hall of fame at Forest Hills Country Club in Richmond, Ind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.