Junior Achievement inducts 3 into hall of fame
Junior Achievement inducts 3 into hall of fame Nearly 200 people turned out Thursday night to honor Jeff Jackson, David Jetmore and John Miller. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2nzF4ko Nearly 200 people attended a dinner celebrating Junior Achievement of Eastern Indiana's newest laureate inductees into its business hall of fame at Forest Hills Country Club in Richmond, Ind.
