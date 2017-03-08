Indiana University East Implements CPA Center of Excellence Ethics Course Into Curriculum
Indiana University East in Richmond, Ind., has partnered with the CPA Center of ExcellenceA to add its online competencyA based ethics course to its current accounting curriculum. This is the first time the course, developed by the CPA Center of ExcellenceA in 2016, has been utilized in higher education.
