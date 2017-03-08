Indiana University East Implements CP...

Indiana University East Implements CPA Center of Excellence Ethics Course Into Curriculum

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: The CPA Technology Advisor

Indiana University East in Richmond, Ind., has partnered with the CPA Center of ExcellenceA to add its online competencyA based ethics course to its current accounting curriculum. This is the first time the course, developed by the CPA Center of ExcellenceA in 2016, has been utilized in higher education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The CPA Technology Advisor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Travis bowling (May '13) 18 hr Ooooo 15
I shot a empty house Sat Wtf 2
Michael 75065 is my... Sat Gay Sex 69 1
michael 75065 (May '14) Sat Michael 75065 10
What black guy from richmond is courtney sleepi... Sat Not me 2
Prostitutes (Aug '15) Sat Not me 37
Michael 75065 wets the bed (May '14) Sat Beer man 6
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,048 • Total comments across all topics: 279,495,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC