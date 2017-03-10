Ind. Decisions - Upcoming oral argume...

Ind. Decisions - Upcoming oral arguments this week and next

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Indiana Law Blog

New Castle Community School Corporation In 2013, Wyatt Severance and Turner Melton were both enrolled in a vocational education program through New Castle Community School Corporation. A physical altercation between the two students resulted in a serious leg injury to Severance, who filed a civil complaint against the school corporation, alleging negligence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indiana Law Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael 75065 is my... 6 hr What 3
I shot a empty house 6 hr What 4
I look outside... 6 hr JerkN It 1
Are you Gay 6 hr Big Gay 3
michael 75065 (May '14) 6 hr Big Gay Black 12
Anyone know a.... Mar 16 Justcurious2015 3
Travis bowling (May '13) Mar 11 Ooooo 15
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,865 • Total comments across all topics: 279,685,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC