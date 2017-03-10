Ind. Decisions - Upcoming oral arguments this week and next
New Castle Community School Corporation In 2013, Wyatt Severance and Turner Melton were both enrolled in a vocational education program through New Castle Community School Corporation. A physical altercation between the two students resulted in a serious leg injury to Severance, who filed a civil complaint against the school corporation, alleging negligence.
