For the Record

For the Record

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Palladium-Item

For the Record Daily roundup of fire runs and police activity in Wayne County. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2nHxPdg Heather Nicole Parks, 30, 2200 block of Flatley Road, Richmond: Possession of stolen property , 3:23 a.m. Wednesday 12:02 p.m. March 15: No injuries in a two-vehicle accident in the 3100 block of National Road West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Travis bowling (May '13) 8 hr Wow 16
I look outside... Tue Yekop79 2
Michael 75065 is my... Mar 20 What 3
I shot a empty house Mar 20 What 4
Are you Gay Mar 20 Big Gay 3
michael 75065 (May '14) Mar 20 Big Gay Black 12
Anyone know a.... Mar 16 Justcurious2015 3
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,250 • Total comments across all topics: 279,786,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC