Early morning fire damages northwest-side home
Early morning fire damages northwest-side home An occupant of a northwest Richmond home was taken to Reid Health early Friday after a blanket caught fire. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2nz11QD Mike Davis, Richmond Fire Department's fire investigator and chief of fire prevention, said RFD was called at 2:39 a.m. Friday to 100 N.W. J St., where firefighters found three occupants of the home outside trying to rescue animals.
